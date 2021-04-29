To foster deep devotion to St. Joseph among Catholics, and in response to the “May Day” celebrations for workers sponsored by Communists, Pope Pius XII instituted the feast of St. Joseph the Worker in 1955. This feast extends the long relationship between Joseph and the cause of workers in both Catholic faith and devotion. Beginning in the Book of Genesis, the dignity of human work has long been celebrated as a participation in the creative work of God. By work, humankind both fulfills the command found in Genesis to care for the earth (Gn 2:15) and to be productive in their labors. St. Joseph, the carpenter and foster father of Jesus, is but one example of the holiness of human labor.
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
As we continue, together with the whole Church, to live this Year of St. Joseph, we have an opportunity to reflect on one of the few saints that has two feast days. The Solemnity of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary and Patron of the Universal Church is celebrated on March 19 and, here in our Diocese, as in so many other places, we marked the Solemnity in many special ways, particularly by inviting people throughout the Diocese to be “consecrated” to St. Joseph at Mass on the Solemnity.
As I looked for (Googled) some information to share for the feast of St. Joseph the Worker on May 1, I was not surprised that one of the first resources or links that came up was “Franciscan Media — Catholic Saint of the Day.” I think I have mentioned before that I find this website to be particularly helpful with excellent, concise information on the “Lives of the Saints.” So, I decided to share the first paragraph (quoted above) that so well describes the origin and meaning of the feast of St. Joseph the Worker. I encourage all to go to the website and read the entire entry for the day.
I would like to share one additional quote, from the encyclical, Patris Corde, written by Pope Francis and published on Dec. 8, 2020, announcing the Year of St. Joseph. The Holy Father reflects on seven different aspects of the “fatherhood” of St. Joseph, the sixth reflection speaks of him as, “a working father” and says:
An aspect of St. Joseph that has been emphasized from the time of the first social encyclical, Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum, is his relation to work. St. Joseph was a carpenter who earned an honest living to provide for his family. From him, Jesus learned the value, the dignity, and the joy of what it means to eat bread that is the fruit of one’s own labor.
In our own day, when employment has once more become a burning social issue, and unemployment at times reaches record levels even in nations that for decades have enjoyed a certain degree of prosperity, there is a renewed need to appreciate the importance of dignified work, of which St. Joseph is an exemplary patron.
While there is a great deal that could be said as we reflect on St. Joseph the Worker, especially in this Year of St. Joseph, I would like to offer two thoughts or reflections, one, more personal and the second, more ecclesial.
First, when I think of St. Joseph, not only as a “worker,” but also as a carpenter, husband, father, and member of a family and community or, as we called them in Queens and Brooklyn, a “neighborhood,” I think of my own father. My father was not skilled when it came to carpentry or other repairs around the house, although he made some valiant efforts. My Dad was a “worker” — a bus driver, limousine driver, bus boy, waiter, bartender and, I believe many other things, especially when he was young. He was also an assistant volunteer CYO baseball and softball coach when he could find the time in between jobs. As we think of those who teach us both the dignity of human labor and the meaning of a good work ethic, I also think of my Mom. She went “back to work” or, at least back to a job with a salary, once my younger brother was in sixth or seventh grade and my sister, in her early high school years, could be responsible, along with some generous neighbors, for watching out for my brother and me after school.
On the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, let us give thanks to God and pray for all those who work for a living, especially those who do so to put food on the table, pay the rent or mortgage, perhaps pay a Catholic school or college tuition and who truly teach us by their example, the meaning of the words hard work and sacrifice. We also pray for those who are unemployed and looking for work, that they may be able to find meaningful and suitable employment.
Secondly, on the ecclesial level, the level of Church teaching, the practice of our faith, and the “Good News” of the Gospel, Pope Francis says, “In our day, when employment has become a burning social issue,” he cites Pope Leo XIII’s well-known social encyclical, Rerum Novarum. The Church needs to be engaged in the ongoing struggle for justice and respect for human dignity. Our local, national, and world economies seem to get more complicated by the day and we should be aware of both the Church’s strong history of speaking out on behalf of the rights and just treatment of workers, as well as on the responsibility of employers and those who benefit both from the natural resources of the earth and material wealth. Here in our country, we know that there have been times when workers have had to fight for their rights, often aided by labor unions, union organizers, and the Church. Our system of capitalism is not perfect and has its challenges and dangers, but we cannot ignore the prosperity and blessings that we have known as a country over these past two-plus centuries. “American ingenuity” and hard work have benefitted those born and raised here and generations of immigrants who have come to our shores. The Church must continue to be part of these conversations and participate in and contribute to this national dialogue.
As individuals, as families and as the Church, we must continue to follow the example and learn the lessons of the Holy Family. On May 1, let us pray that we can all appreciate and learn from St. Joseph the Worker, as we continue to ask his intercession and guidance.