St. Joseph the Worker, Gaudium et Spes, and the Church’s Prophetic Voice
On Thursday, May 1, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, I had the privilege of celebrating a Mass for our “Diocesan Jubilee of Workers” at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for what turned out to be a “double celebration.” After the Jubilee Mass, Dustin Riccio, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health, shared an announcement with the staff that both Paterson and Wayne hospital campuses received an “A” safety grade from The Leapfrog Group. I was happy to be able to congratulate President Riccio, his team, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, and all the doctors, nurses, and employees at St. Joseph’s Health. They are a great blessing to our diocese and community.