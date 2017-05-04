St. Joseph's 150th Anniversary

BEACON PHOTO | CECILE PAGLIARULO

St. Joseph’s Medical Center dedicates commemorative marker at original hospital site

PATERSON In a small wooden house on Church Street here, a 12-bed hospital named for St. Joseph opened on Sept. 8, 1867. It was served by four Sisters of Charity at the request of Father William McNulty to give care to the many immigrants who came to “Silk City.”



A century and a half has passed since then and while the location has changed to 703 Main Street here, the mission of St. Joseph’s Medical Center continues to remain the same: give quality and compassionate care to anyone who walks through its doors. As the hospital celebrates its 150th anniversary it marked the milestone at the original site of St. Joseph’s May 1 with a 150th Anniversary Marker Celebration at 39-55 Church Street here. Bishop Serratelli, many Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, local elected officials, healthcare professionals and staff attended the event. The hospital is proud to honor its history of serving the community for 150 years under its founding sponsor: the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth.



Sister of Charity Rosemary Moynihan, superior general, opened the program and said, “What can I say about 150 years? 150 faithful years to the people of Paterson and the greater northern New Jersey area. 150 years of lay people, doctors, nurses, technicians, staff of all kinds and patients and their families. How can we remember and express our gratitude? There are two quotes that come to my mind as we begin our prayer today. St. Vincent DePaul always said, ‘Love is inventive onto infinity’ and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton said, ‘The front door, the back door, the side doors and all windows are opened to welcome you.’ The people of Paterson are always welcomed at St. Joseph’s.”



Kevin Slavin, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System read the names of all the Sisters of Charity in attendance at the marker dedication, to continuous applause from those in attendance.



Sister of Charity Marilyn Thie, chair of the Board of Trustees, St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, said, “I want to thank all of you for all you have contributed to St. Joseph’s and just as importantly all that you will contribute to St. Joseph’s.”



The historic marker was unveiled by Slavin and Sister Thie and will permanently be placed at the Church Street location after planned construction of affordable housing units and the repaving of the sidewalk by the city of Paterson.



Bishop Serratelli spoke at the dedication saying, “Jesus sent out his first disciples not only to preach the Gospel but also to make the Gospel real by caring for the sick. From the very beginning, the disciples took care of the needy and the poor and the Church from her inception became a beacon of hope for those who suffer.”



The Bishop pointed out the Sisters of Charity and their mission and he thanked them and all those who work at St. Joseph’s in this important ministry of the Church in providing healthcare and giving dignity to all human life from conception to natural death. “Every day. those who are a part of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System face the basic realities of life – birth, illness, suffering and death. In our Catholic tradition, they care not just for the body but for the whole person.”



Following his remarks, the Bishop blessed the marker with the assistance of Father Kevin Corcoran, priest-secretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor. Afterward, guests took photos with their cell phones of the historic marker which features photos and the long history of the hospital in the city.



St. Joseph’s Hospital will celebrate the 150th Anniversary Closing Liturgy on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Sisters of Charity’s Holy Family Chapel in Convent Station. Bishop Serratelli will be the main celebrant of the Mass.