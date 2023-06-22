St. Joseph’s chaplain profiled in book about Filipino healthcare workers during COVID

A six-year-old girl has just died in the trauma room of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. Her mother cries uncontrollably while her father shouts and blames himself.
Into the trauma room walks Father Francis Conde, a Catholic chaplain at St. Joseph’s. He is focused on his fundamental mission: to bring Christ’s healing, love, mercy, and strength to the family of the girl in its darkest hour. He uses one of the greatest gifts the Holy Spirit gives him in this situation: the wisdom to know when to speak — and when to stay quiet.
“I was just present to the family. They settled down after a while. Then I offered them words of comfort, help, and a prayer,” said Father Conde, a native of the Philippines and St. Joseph’s chaplain since 2006.
Father Conde was recently profiled in a book, “The Battle Against COVID-19: Filipino American Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines of the Pandemic Response.” Delia Rarela-Barcelona, Ph.D., one of the book’s authors, who interviewed Father Conde, came to St. Joseph’s on June 9 to speak at a celebration of Filipino Independence [see coverage above].
Father Conde comes from San Andres, the Philippines, in Catanduanes, an island province. It’s been home to several Catholic bishops — one of them a cardinal — including his uncle, Bishop Surban Epifanio. The chaplain was ordained a priest in the Philippines in 1994 and came to the United States in 2005.
“Filipinos grow up with close family ties. We live in a culture of compassion, caring, and reaching out to the needy,” said Father Conde, who ministers to all patients, their families, and staff. He participated in the June 9 Filipino Independence celebration, which started with a Mass with Bishop Sweeney. “We Filipinos see healthcare as a vocation to help the sick and their families,” Father Conde said.
Being a chaplain is edifying, not depressing, Father Conde said.
“In humanity, you find God — even in sickness and pain. Sometimes families have a hard time [accepting the dire situation]. There are many challenging days, but there is hope,” Father Conde said.
Deacon Lawrence Duffy, director of Pastoral Ministry at St. Joseph’s, called Father Conde “a very pastoral priest” — even ministering to people outside the hospital.
“The Battle Against COVID-19” book contends that for Filipinos, “spirituality is concerned with deeper dimensions of human existence.”
“The spiritual is externalized in their daily lives and experiences in and through their attitudes, values, virtues, relationships, and activities, including commitment to good causes and fully giving themselves to their calling and chosen goals,” write co-authors Rarela-Barcelona and Rene Desiderio, Ph.D.
The Beacon met Father Conde in May 2020 at the height of COVID. Like all hospital chaplains, he had to change his approach, even limiting some of his previous outreach to follow the social restrictions. He also wore his Personal Protection Equipment to slow the spread of the coronavirus as he ministered to suffering and dying patients.
“I saw many people dying, and it has brought tears to my eyes, but also has renewed my commitment to be present for the sick and dying. I feel privileged as a chaplain as I am able to strengthen patients spiritually,” Father Conde told the book’s authors.
“The Battle Against COVID-19” is available through major booksellers.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson in commemorating Philippine Independence Day with a Mass in the hospital’s chapel on June 9. Concelebrating the Mass were Father Alexander Londono-Mazo and Father Francis Conde, both St. Joseph’s chaplains, and priests of the Paterson Diocese. Assisting was Deacon Lawrence Duffy of St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson, who is the director of the hospital’s Pastoral Care Department. The Mass was coordinated by the Filipino Affinity Group. After, there was a reception, which featured a talk by Delia Rarela-Barcelona, Ph.D., co-author of a new book, “The Battle Against COVID-19: Filipino American Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines of the Pandemic Response,” which profiled Father Conde. The Philippines gained its independence from the United States in 1946.