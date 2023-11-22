St. Joseph’s Health celebrates 155th anniversary with Mass

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass on Nov. 12 to mark the closing of the 155th anniversary celebrations of St. Joseph’s Health. The liturgy was held in Holy Family Chapel at St. Elizabeth University in the Convent Station neighborhood of Morris Township. The health system recognized Kevin Slavin, its departing president and CEO, for his unwavering support and vision. Dr. Dustin M. Riccio has been named St. Joseph Health’s new president and CEO, effective Jan. 8, 2024. The organization began in 1867 when a small group of Sisters of Charity arrived in Paterson with a simple mission: to provide healthcare to those in need. Today, St. Joseph’s Health encompasses many locations and services, including St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Children's Hospital, both in Paterson; St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center; St. Joseph’s Health Totowa Campus; and St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Cedar Grove.