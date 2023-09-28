St. Joseph’s Medical Center begins Hispanic Heritage Month with Mass

A bilingual Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Friday, Sept. 15, in the chapel of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, to launch the hospital’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed nationally from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Assisting was Deacon Lawrence Duffy of St. Joseph’s Pastoral Care. Each year for National Hispanic Heritage Month, Americans celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central, and South America.