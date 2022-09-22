St. Lucy Filippini’s 350th birthday celebrated at Villa Walsh Academy

MORRISTOWN The Religious Teachers Filippini of the Province of St. Lucy celebrated the 350th birthday of their Foundress on Sept. 10 at Villa Walsh, the Motherhouse of the Religious Teachers Filippini, in Morristown with a Eucharistic Liturgy followed by a reception. Celebrations for St. Lucy Filippini are being held throughout this anniversary year worldwide. For this International community, observances were held at the Filippinis’ Generalate in Rome and in countries around the world where the Sisters minister in Catholic education, faith formation, and especially to the poor and those in need. In the Paterson Diocese, the Filippini Sisters operate Villa Walsh Academy, Morristown; St. Gerard Majella School, Paterson; and Holy Spirit School, Pequannock.
The sisters were joined in Morristown by Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli of the Paterson Diocese, Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan of the Camden Diocese, and Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn. Also in attendance were several priests from the various parishes where the Sisters serve, and members of the Associates of St. Lucy Filippini, and the Lucians — a group of lay women who embrace the spirit and charism of St. Lucy offering support to the Sisters where needed.