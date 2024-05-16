St. Margaret’s Hispanic community answers synodal call at ‘First Encuentro’ session

About 200 Hispanic Catholics of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown recently responded to Pope Francis’ call to maintain a spirit of synodality within faith communities by participating in “First Encuentro of Prayer, Formation and Listening.” The parish plans to come together three times a year to foster strong ties as a community.
Participants gathered with their parish groups and ministries for the event. It featured a catechesis on stewardship. They learned why God calls them to share the gifts we received from God — time, talent, and treasure. They also learned how to make a difference in their lives and the lives of those in their community by adopting the stewardship lifestyle beyond tithing.
The gathering concluded with a “listening in the Spirit” session with about 70 leaders of various groups and ministries. The parish received feedback to questions about the successes and distresses of their parish mission, how the Church helps the baptized to proclaim the Gospel and live as a community of love and mercy in Christ, and who does the Holy Spirit say they are today as a parish?
Pope Francis called for a three-year Synod on Synodality in the universal Church — a time for listening, dialogue, prayer, discernment, and an openness to what the Spirit is saying to the Church. The synod ends in Rome in October.