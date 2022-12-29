St. Mary Help of Christians Parish celebrates 150 years

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, on Dec. 11, visited St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Paterson, where he was the main celebrant and homilist at the 4 p.m. Mass to mark the 150th anniversary of the parish. Concelebrating with the bishop were: Father Brando Ibarra, St. Mary’s pastor and dean of Paterson; Father Cesar Jaramillo, a parochial vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson and Defender of the Bond for the diocesan Tribunal; and Father Marc Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa and Judicial Vicar for the Tribunal.