St. Patrick’s Day celebrated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over a St. Patrick’s Day Mass in the chapel of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with staff from St. Joseph’s Health on March 15. The liturgy was held two days before St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Bishop Sweeney shared his Irish heritage with the congregants, including his Irish-born parents, Agnes and James Sweeney. Francis Conde, a priest of the Paterson Diocese and a St. Joseph’s chaplain, concelebrated the Mass. Deacon Roberto Demetillo, St. Joseph’s nursing director, and Deacon Lawrence Duffy, St. Joseph’s mission services director, assisted with the liturgy.