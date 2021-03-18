St. Patrick's Day Mass in Morristown

MORRISTOWN In a section of Morristown often known as the “Dublin” neighborhood, Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Mass in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church March 13. Descendants of the early Irish immigrants to this area more than a century ago and many others who consider themselves Irish by blood or by heart were in attendance.
While the annual Morris County St. Patrick’s Day parade was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual Mass was held at Assumption with social distancing measures in place. Msgr. John Hart, pastor, and Father Paddy O’Donovan, pastor of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls, who is a past Grand Marshal of the parade, concelebrated Mass with the Bishop. The Mass was organized by local parishioners, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, and the Irish American Association of North Jersey.