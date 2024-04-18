St. Paul Inside the Walls holds evening of praise, worship for young adult community

PRAISE AND WORSHIP The young adult community of St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison came together on April 10 for an evening of praise and worship before the Eucharist with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
Throughout the year, young adults have been celebrating the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist at different locations in the Paterson Diocese.
The next event will be held at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. All are invited.