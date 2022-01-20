St. Paul Inside the Walls hosts meeting with parish delegates for Synod

MADISON As the preparatory phase has begun for Synod 2023, synodal delegates attended a follow-up meeting in person at the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here Jan. 15.
This meeting was for parish delegates who went through the online training that is available on the diocesan website.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attended the meeting and spoke with the delegates. Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization, and Maria Moncaleano, diocesan director of Hispanic Ministry, led the meeting in English and in Spanish, respectively, and also conducted the training videos.
There will be three other follow-up meetings available for parish delegates via Zoom. The meeting times are Friday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:45 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. The meetings will be held in English and Spanish.
Kicking off in October of 2021, the Synod is a two-year process with the theme, “For a Synodal Church: Communion — Participation — Mission.” For the next several months, parish delegates will be consulting with individuals and groups and the results with be reported to the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops.