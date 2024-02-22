St. Rose of Lima forms ‘reimagined’ adult choir

Samuel McDonald, the new music director for St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover, recalls the emotion felt.
McDonald said, “It was magical, and I felt like it was divine intervention how it all came together. There is a different sense of purpose when you are singing together with others collectively and making music. It was the first rehearsal where I actually shed a tear. When they all sang the first note together, I was just blown away by their energy — really blown away!”
McDonald is speaking about what he calls the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church’s “reimagined” adult choir. The group had been on a long COVID-19 hiatus, and there were two months of planning and recruitment as McDonald, who came on board in the fall, worked closely with Father Matthew Kranc, the pastor, to join his vision as the process moved to fruition.
Father Kranc, who is in his fifth year as pastor, said, “Having the choir immediately brought energy to the congregation, a sense of life, joy, and unity. When we sing together, we are united.”
John Capriglione is a retired West Orange school district instrumental music teacher and saxophonist who, for a period, had not played the instrument. A parishioner for over 20 years, he attends Mass regularly with his wife, and in the fall, he noticed a bulletin announcement seeking choir members.
“I’m going to join the choir,” Capriglione recalled saying to himself.
Doing so also encouraged him to play the saxophone again, and memories surfaced.
“It has been very rewarding to be in touch with music again, in touch with what it means spiritually to sing praise. And, of course, just the whole enjoyment of a choir has brought me back to my college (then Paterson State College, now William Paterson University) days — and singing in the college choir.”
Christmas was very special for the St. Rose of Lima Church parishioners. Prior to the 11 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass, the music ministry presented a 30-minute prelude concert which featured carols sung by the choir ensemble and soloists and a piano solo. The choir also sang at the Mass.
Kelly Robertazzi has also been a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima for over 20 years and serves as youth ministry and confirmation assistant. She said of that special evening: “It was like a choir of angels, truly.” She paused briefly, then praised McDonald. “He changed my vocal ability. My range is better. His direction is so good; he is so expressive. You can tell by his eyes that we are either too loud, too soft, or not vibrant enough. The way he leads is just inciteful. I look forward to going to choir practice on Tuesday night. You are so fulfilled by the time you leave.”
Father Kranc shared what he feels when he hears the choir sing at Mass: “When you come to church, you immediately have that sense of energy and joy, and it definitely affects your heart. It really changes your heart.”