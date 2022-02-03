St. Vincent Martyr School welcomes the Bishop during his Catholic Schools Week visit

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK Bishop Sweeney with Msgr. Hundt, Sister Noreen (left) and Anne Marie Gisoldi during the Bishop's visit to St. Vincent Martyr School in Madison on Jan. 31 to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.
MADISON The students and faculty of St. Vincent Martyr School here welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Jan. 31 to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. The Bishop toured the school and visited each of the classrooms.
Founded in 1848, St. Vincent School is the oldest Catholic school in the Diocese of Paterson. More than 450 children attend the pre-k to grade 8 school. Its mission statement is “St. Vincent Martyr School is a Roman Catholic parish elementary school dedicated to developing a strong academic and spiritual foundation for all students. Recognizing God’s importance in the education process, caring teachers provide a nurturing environment where each individual is respected, loved, and challenged to achieve his/her potential.”