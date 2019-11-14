St. Virgil Parish welcomes Bishop

MORRIS PLAINS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Virgil Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time on Nov. 9. During the Mass, the Bishop named Father Michal Falgowski as pastor of St. Virgil Parish. He was previously serving as administrator. Following the Mass, the Bishop dedicated a plaque for members of the parish, past and present, who served in the Armed Forces. The plaque is located outside on the church building and features a small prayer space around the plaque. Father Falgowski is a chaplain and first lieutenant for the U.S. Air Force Reserve.