Stained glass window of ‘Visitation’ with pro-life message is blessed

FLORHAM PARK A new stained-glass window depicting the Visitation of Mary was blessed this past weekend at Holy Family Church here dedicated to all mothers.
Frank and Barbara Tinari, co-chairs of the pro-life ministry at Holy Family Parish, sponsored the window of the meeting of the Blessed Mother and her cousin, St. Elizabeth. The Visitation recounts the visit of Mary, who was pregnant with Jesus, to Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist. The significance of this moment is often seen as giving a pro-life message. Hiemer and Co. Stained Glass Studio, based in Clifton, created the stained-glass window.
“The Visitation of Mary is a scriptural pro-life message. It shows Mary visiting Elizabeth and both women are pregnant and waiting to give birth to Jesus and St. John the Baptist, respectively, and show both Jesus and St. John before they were born. Above the two pregnant women greeting each other is an Old Testament passage from Jeremiah 1:5, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born, I consecrated you,’ ” Frank Tinari said.
While the window was planned and installed before the historic news of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Tinari considers this providential and timely. “This is good news for our country and many countries who were waiting for this decision. The U.S. will hopefully serve as a positive example to other nations. There is a lot of work to be done in New Jersey in reaching out to the average person and to show the humanity of the unborn. This is a great day, but it is the beginning of more work in the years to come.”
The pro-life ministry at Holy Family participates in and supports various pro-life activities both locally and nationally throughout the year. Their activities include an annual “Baby Show” to collect items for expectant moms and their babies, 40 Days for Life prayer vigils in front of abortion clinics, publishing a monthly newsletter, sponsoring the annual March for Life, giving a rose and certificate to moms at the baptism ceremony for their children and more.
As parishioners pass by the new window, Tinari believes its message dedicated to mothers gives a universal feeling to all. “We trust that viewing of the window will inspire all to pray for the dignity of all human life, born and unborn,” he told The Beacon.