CLIFTON Today the sunlight that streams into the worship space in St. Philip the Apostle Church here casts a new light — in a bright rainbow of colors — on the faith of the 77-year-old parish through a series of 13 new windows that tell a story of its patron saint, its history, and its mission etched in luminescent stained-glass images.
The sunlight throws a spectrum of bright colors on the floor, pews, and worshippers in St. Philip Church thanks to the new Greater Works in Stained Glass windows. Installed in April, this striking series of windows tells the story in Scripture of St. Philip’s call as a disciple of Christ, with traditional images along the east side of the church. Then the story moves to the west side of the church for windows about the parish’s mission and how it continues St. Philip’s mission of carrying on the work of Christ, using modern, interpretive images. The parish and the series of windows draw inspiration from Jesus’ call to St. Philip, “You will do the works I do and greater works!”
The windows commemorate St. Philip’s 75th anniversary in 2019. Their installation was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Created by artists of Butler/Vargo Artglass Inc., Indianapolis, Ind., the bright, new windows replace the previous windows that were made in a dated 1960s style. They echoed the nautical theme of the church’s interior with its triangle shapes, like boat sails. Father Joseph Garbarino, St. Philip’s pastor, will dedicate the windows, during the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 12. Jeffery Pompeo and his sister, Arlene, longtime parishioners, donated the funds for the windows in memory of their parents.
“The pictures are so colorful and tell a beautiful story,” said Stasia Komorowski a 30-year St. Philip’s parishioner, who attends 10 a.m. Sunday Mass. “I like the windows [about the story of St. Philip] that show more familiar pictures,” she said.
Father Garbarino assembled a liturgical design committee that chose rich jewel tones that encourage viewers to engage with the art. Two colors — red and amber — are woven through the 13 windows to connect them to the arc of the overall story. Red suggests God’s loving heart and unconditional acceptance of all, the Holy Spirit and participation in “Opus Christi — Christ’s Work.” Amber suggests the individual journey and collective journey as a church — created by God in Glory and one day to return to God in Glory. Light blue is introduced in the seventh window to suggest God’s kingdom now and not yet fully revealed, the priest said.
“The windows invite us in to become part of the story of St. Philip the Apostle and the parish,” said Father Garbarino, who is leaving St. Philip’s after eight years as pastor to become pastor of St. Ann Parish, Parsippany, effective June 29. Father David Monteleone, currently pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock, will be St. Philip’s new pastor. “The beauty of the windows invites us into an encounter with God and inspires us to carry on Christ’s mission,” Father Garbarino said.
Greater Works in Stained Glass starts in front on the east side with stories of St. Philip taken from John’s Gospel. The first window depicts Jesus inviting St. Philip to discipleship, showing Jesus reaching for the hand of St. Philip. The next few windows depict St. Philip inviting a hesitant Nathaniel to discipleship, Philip’s joy in responding to Christ’s invitation to participate in the miracle of the loaves and fishes, and the Greeks on a visit to Jerusalem, asking St. Philip to see Jesus. The last window on that side shows the Risen Jesus blessing and commissioning St. Philip, telling him, “You will do the works I do and even greater works than these,” according to a booklet, which the liturgical design committee put together as a guide to the new windows.
Starting at the back of the church on the west side, the first window repeats Jesus’ statement to St. Philip about performing “greater works.” Other windows show how St. Philip’s has lived out Jesus’ call to discipleship. Some of the images show how its mission grows out of hearing the Word of God and receiving the Sacraments, depicted by the shell and water of Baptism; the Eucharist, made of human hands to become the Bread of Life and the Cup of Eternal Salvation; and a vessel of sacred chrism. Daffodils in one window recall the beginnings of St. Philip’s in a valley that later became Valley Road.
Continuing along the wall, another window symbolizes a fire that destroyed the church early in St. Philip’s history, which renewed a sense of mission, ministry, and an exciting time as the parish and school flourished. One window shows three keys — the Keys to the Kingdom — that unlock God’s desire for us to be filled with faith, hope, and love in our mission to do Christ’s work. Another window shows St. Philip’s many ministries that carry out Christ’s mission. The final window shows ribbons of color that symbolize our journey from being made by God in glory to returning to God in glory. The last window leaves space for future images as the story of doing Christ’s work continues at St. Philip’s, the guide booklet states.
“The windows show off beautiful colors with the light shining through. They show St. Philip’s role in the Bible and the parish’s role in carrying on the work of Jesus,” said Jeff Pompeo, who pitched the new window project to Father Garbarino. He was inspired while worshipping in the church a few years ago. It reminded him of when his family would come to 12:15 p.m. Mass on Sundays in the 1960s and 1970s. “When members of the committee came together for a common goal of the new windows, it resulted in a more beautiful worship space,” he said.
Shortly before a fire that damaged part of St. Philip the Apostle School in 2018, the liturgical design committee started a yearlong process that included education about art glass, symbolism in art, the use of color and contrast, prayer and reflection, a study of the history of the parish and discussions, according to the guide booklet.
“The windows tell stories within a story — each window with a separate story that contributes to the overall arc of the main story,” said Mike Miller, a committee member. “They also appeal to the eye, drawing in people and helping to make the church an even more spiritual destination of prayer,” he said.