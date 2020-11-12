Statement on McCarrick Report

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Along with many of you, I have read the news surrounding the Report of the Holy See concerning Theodore E. McCarrick, former member of the College of Cardinals and former Metropolitan of the Province of Newark (1986–2000). It will take time to read and study the complete Report but even a preliminary reading saddens all people of faith and good will.
In particular, the contents of this Report will renew the pain of those who have suffered abuse and of all who love them. As we reflect on this Report, we seek to bring about healing for those who have suffered abuse. Our local Church, along with Catholic dioceses and institutions throughout the United States, reaffirm our shared commitment to prevent the abuse of the innocent and to learn from a shameful past. The philosopher George Santayana famously wrote that “Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.” This is a painful chapter in the history of the Church and we reflect on it prayerfully in order to prevent abuse now and in the future and to acknowledge the hurt many have suffered.
Concretely, I recommit our Diocese to pray and work unceasingly to promote the healing of those who have suffered from sexual abuse in the Church and to prevent, as far as humanly possible, any harm to young people. We must see to it, as well, that our significant and effective progress in youth protection remains always a paramount concern of all who serve in the Church.
I wish to share with you the results of our Diocese’s initiatives to safeguard our young people.
We can show concrete results from our efforts to protect children. From the founding of our diocese in 1937 to the Dallas Charter in 2002, twenty-five priests and one deacon have been credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors. Since the Dallas Charter in 2002, three priests from our diocese were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors; each of these priests has been removed from ministry. The abuse of even one child is wrong. One case of a child being abused is horrific and one too many. However, fairness requires that our people have the full picture — and can see that the steps taken have dramatically improved a terrible situation.
Why such a dramatic decrease? For the past 18 years, any employee or volunteer who may come into contact with a minor is required to attend Safe Environment Training. This equips us to protect children and report any suspicious behavior or warning signs of possible abuse or vulnerability. In the Paterson Diocese, we have conducted an average of 80 Virtus training sessions every year. A total of 37,357 persons have been trained in our safe environment programs.
As a result of all the hard work done by diocesan staffs, parish staffs and volunteers, we can clearly state once again that the Catholic Church, our institutions, agencies and programs, are amongst the safest places for a child today. This might seem startling to some, but it is the truth. Finally, these past 18 years have taught us that we need to be sensitive to all who have been victimized, by priests or by others. We need to continue offering healing, support and resources.
The release of this report may open some wounds that were beginning to heal. Let us continue to pray and work so that the Church and all her members can be instruments of healing and instruments of peace. As we remember the past, we pray that all victims are brought compassion and healing. We pray as well that as God’s holy people we take encouragement in the words of scripture: “The Lord’s mercies are not over, his deeds of faithful love are not exhausted” (Lamentations 3:22–23).
Sincerely in Christ,
Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney
Bishop of Paterson