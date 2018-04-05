Stations of the Cross

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Cathedral parishioners re-enact Christ’s Passion on streets of the city on Good Friday

PATERSON Parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here re-enacted the Passion of Christ on March 30 at 11 a.m. on Good Friday. The annual tradition in the city included a procession through the streets of Paterson, which concluded at the Bishop Frank J. Rodimer Center, next to the cathedral on Grand Street.



About 1,800 people gathered along the city streets on a rainy morning to watch Justin Carrasco, who played Jesus, and other young people re-enact Christ’s Passion and Death to commemorate the actual events of Good Friday. The procession started at St. John’s, processed onto Grand Street, then up Mill Street, then two blocks west on Slater Street and then down Main Street, returning to the cathedral. It ended inside the Rodimer Center with a re-enactment of Christ’s crucifixion.