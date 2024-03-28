Stirling shrine opens centennial of founding, celebrates patron’s feast day

100 YEARS AS ‘HOLY PLACE’ The Shrine of St. Joseph in the Stirling neighborhood of Long Hill Township marked the opening of this centennial year on March 19, the solemnity of St. Joseph, its patron, with more than 500 people in attendance. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a multicultural Mass, which was followed by a St. Joseph's Table in the auditorium. Bishop Sweeney gave thanks for this "holy place" and spoke about the importance of family. In 1924, Father Thomas Augustine Judge C.M., founded St. Joseph’s, which is operated by the religious community he founded, the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity (Trinity Missions).