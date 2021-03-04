Stopping a ‘heartbeat’

Richard A. Sokerka
When Gov. Henry McMaster (R) of South Carolina signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act on Feb. 18, he called it “a major step forward in the pro-life movement in South Carolina.” Michael Acquilano, director of the South Carolina Catholic Conference, said, “It was a historic day for the pro-life movement in South Carolina.”
And it certainly was — until a federal judge temporarily blocked it days after its passage in response to court filings from Planned Parenthood.
The Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act restricts abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy. It requires doctors to check for a heartbeat before an abortion. Exemptions would allow abortions in cases where the child was conceived in rape or incest or where the mother’s life is in danger.
If the heartbeat-based abortion ban survives legal challenges, doctors who are found guilty of violating the law could face a felony charge, up to two years in prison, and fines of up to $10,000. Women seeking abortions would not be subject to criminal prosecution.
The state currently bans abortion after 20 weeks into pregnancy.
“My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
The Catholic Conference had drafted a message for voters to send to legislators in support of the bill. “It is our sincere hope that the legislation will withstand constitutional challenge and be implemented in order to save innocent, unborn babies’ lives when a heartbeat is present. As we know, abortion stops a beating heart,” it said.
Judge Mary Geiger Lewis placed a 14-day temporary restraining order on the law Feb. 19, an order that is renewable until a more substantial hearing on March 9.
Acquilano said litigation was expected. “However, the battle to preserve life must include the courts in our system of government. We welcome litigation to continue to build a culture of life,” he said.
Hopefully, the culture of life in South Carolina will continue to be built with this new law.
If only our elected officials in New Jersey, from our Democrat governor on down, felt the same way about building a culture of life instead of continuing their desires to deepen the culture of death in our state.