Stuck in Colombia

LONG VALLEY Travel restrictions and a widespread shut-down in Colombia to help slow the spread of COVID-19 have prevented the return of a diocesan priest, Father Javier Bareño, to the Diocese.
Father Bareño, who is the parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Mountain (OLM) and St. Mark the Evangelist parishes, both in Long Valley, is waylaid safely with family members in his native country since early March.
Father Bareño, 33, had returned to Colombia to pick up a new visa from the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, capital of the South American nation, and visit with his family. However, the priest was unable to obtain his new visa because the restrictions closed government offices, such as the U.S. Embassy; churches; and non-essential businesses. Father Bareño reported that the shutdown in Colombia — along with bans on any international travel — will be in effect at least until the end of April, said Father Marcin Michalowski, pastor of OLM and St. Mark’s, who has spoken to the priest by phone.
“I don’t know when Father Javier will return to the Diocese. It depends on the situation here in the United States and in Colombia and when people again will be allowed to travel from one country to another. We miss him at Our Lady of the Mountain and St. Mark’s. He is very involved in parish life,” Father Michalowski said.
In response to the pandemic, Colombia has put in place significant restrictions, which include: prohibiting people from leaving their houses without an essential reason under penalty of a fine from police, limiting trips to the store to one family member each and limiting the number of people in a store at a time. At the present time, Father Bareño is staying safe with his parents, Rafael Antonio Bareño and Emma Castillo, and a few siblings in the family farmhouse in a rural area conducive to “social distancing.” They enjoy walking around the large property, Father Michalowski said.
On July 1, 2017, Bishop Serratelli ordained Father Bareño and 12 other men to the priesthood of the Diocese — the largest ordination class in the U.S. that year — and the first ordination to take place in the cathedral since the reopening of the diocese’s Mother Church a week before. Father Bareño’s ministries in Long Valley include celebrating Mass and being involved in religious education, altar server ministry, Bible study and the distribution of Holy Communion to homes, hospitals and nursing homes, Father Michalowski said.
Born in Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolivar, Colombia, Father Bareño was graduated from the high school minor seminary, Cristo Sacerdote in Yarumal, Colombia. He earned a degree in philosophy from Cristo Sacerdote and the University Catolica del Norte, Colombia. He had theology studies at the University Catolica de Oriente, Colombia, and English as a Second Language studies at Rutgers University, Newark. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Cromwell, Conn. and a master’s degree in divinity from Holy Apostles. He served his transitional diaconate year at Our Lady of Pompei Parish, Paterson.
Father Michalowski called Father Bareño “very outgoing and friendly.”
“People like Father Javier. He brings a lot of good things to our parishes,” the pastor said.