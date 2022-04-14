Students at St. Gerard School reenact the Living Stations of the Cross

PATERSON The eighth-grade class at St. Gerard Majella School here reenacted the Stations of the Cross, a tradition at the school every Lent, on April 8. Some seventh-graders also participate. This Lent, Aiden Morillo portrays Jesus while Vianelys Vasquez portrays the Blessed Mother. Other cast members include Matthew Marroquin as St. John the Apostle, Allyson Mendoza as Mary Magdalene, Arabell Fernandez as Veronica, and Christopher Salmiento as Pontius Pilate. Tamir Mojica serves as narrator. The students will perform the Living Stations of the Cross in St. Gerard Church at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15.