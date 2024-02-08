Student’s reflection at DePaul’s Catholic Schools Week Mass touches pro-life hearts

The DePaul Catholic High School community in Wayne marked Catholic Schools Week on Jan. 29 with a Mass. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass, concelebrated by several other priests, including chaplains who serve DePaul.
After the Mass, Bishop Sweeney wrote on social media: “It was great being at DePaul Catholic High School for a Catholic Schools Week Mass! There was a beautiful reflection after Communion by a student and member of the Respect Life Club, Giancarlo Scirocco, a junior, about attending the March for Life. His reflection reminded me to share with the community how we heard the testimony and beautiful song by John Paul Van Arx, ‘He’s Different,’ at the pro-life gathering. May we remember to respect all who may be ‘a little different’; continued blessings to all our Catholic schools this week!”
To hear the song, visit https://johnpaulvonarx.com/