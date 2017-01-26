Richard A. Sokerka

﻿"Catholic schools provide hugely consequential oases of impact and hope. Their value is — literally and figuratively — beyond measure.”



Those words did not come from the Vatican or the National Catholic Educational Association. They came from the late Malcolm Forbes, one of America’s greatest entrepreneurs. Based on its source, it speaks volumes about a Catholic school education — a success story in which new chapters are being written every day.



Sunday, Jan. 29 begins Catholic Schools Week, a time for faith-filled schools to celebrate their success. For an inside look at the innovative programs they offer in an atmosphere of love and care for each student, read The Beacon’s Catholic Schools Week section in this edition.



It’s a well-known fact that Catholic school students score well above the national average in reading, math, language and science and that they are much more likely to go on to college and graduate than their peers in public schools.



Now our nation has famous entrepreneur as its President. Donald Trump ran for the highest office in the land on a platform that included making school choice a priority in his administration.



He knows the outstanding education that parochial and private schools provide and knows he needs to give parents the ability to choose a school that will make a difference in their children’s lives.



And that’s more good news for our Catholic Schools to celebrate.