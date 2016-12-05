Nave Ceiling Completed



Repaired masonry thermal crack is concealed with plaster and an expansion

joint installed to prevent plaster from cracking.



Pilaster structural steel braces are concealed with plaster.



All stone window frames have been stripped of paint and cleaned.

Masonry joints have been raked, grouted and pointed.



All painting from the nave ceiling to the bottom of the window sills has been completed.



The nave chandeliers have been restored , rewired, relamped, and installed



Interior scaffolding has been removed to expose the new nave

ceiling and the restored stained glass windows..

