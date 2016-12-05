Nave Ceiling Completed

December 5, 2016
Repaired masonry thermal crack is concealed with plaster and an expansion
joint installed to prevent plaster from cracking.
Pilaster structural steel braces are concealed with plaster.
All stone window frames have been stripped of paint and cleaned.
Masonry joints have been raked, grouted and pointed.
All painting from the nave ceiling to the bottom of the window sills has been completed.
The nave chandeliers have been restored , rewired, relamped, and installed
Interior scaffolding has been removed to expose the new nave
ceiling and the restored stained glass windows..
The chapel walls have been sheetrocked and the ceiling plaster has been repaired.
As the restored stained glass windows are returned from Botti Studios, they are
installed and new protective glazing is installed on the exterior.
After the protective glazing is installed, mesh is installed to deter
birds from nesting and soiling the facade.
Bell tower level louvers replacement is under way.
Bells have been relocated to allow for structural repairs and for ease of future maintenance.
New ladders have been installed in the bell tower to provide safe acess for future inspections.
Replica louvers for upper section of the bell tower ready for installation.