Annual diocesan Summer Gathering of New Religious at St. Paul Inside the Walls features Mass, community meal, reflection on religious life, lawn games

MADISON Bishop Serratelli served as the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass which opened the annual diocesan Summer Gathering of New Religious at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard here on Aug. 23.



Following the Mass, held in St. Paul’s chapel, was a reflection about living a true religious life led by Bishop Serratelli with sharing by the religious sisters in attendance. Participating were about 60 young religious priests, brothers and sisters as well as “senior” sisters from the Religious Vocation Committee, said Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious.



After a community meal of sandwiches and games of volleyball and Frisbee, the gathering ended at 7 p.m. “with new friendships made and goodbyes said until we meet again next year,” Sister Joan Daniel said.



“St. Paul Inside the Walls was the ideal location and the weather even cooperated. So many things came together last Thursday to make this year’s religious gathering so special,” Sister Joan Daniel said.