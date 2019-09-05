Support ‘indescribably immense’

PATERSON Throughout the Diocese, Straight and Narrow here has received an outpouring of support to help in the aftermath of a five-alarm fire that took place on Aug. 24 completely destroying its 410 Straight Street facility. In part of the ongoing effort to help S&N — a Diocesan Catholic Charities agency, which is the largest non-profit drug and rehabilitation center in the country — to rebuild and continue to serve so many men and women in recovery after the fire, there are several ways Catholics could assist.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “The support from the community has been indescribably immense. A countless number of recovery organizations, businesses and service groups have or are currently hosting drives to replenish what was lost. We are truly inspired by your kindness. Catholic Charities does so much for so many. With your continued support, we will grow stronger.”
For monetary donations: Catholics from the Diocese are asked to help support the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which will directly help Straight and Narrow and Diocesan Catholic Charities.
Milliken added, “As the building was burning, Bishop Serratelli offered his support. We appreciate his support and the generosity of the Diocesan faithful.” Ten percent of all funds raised in the 2019 Annual Appeal, over and above the usual allocation to Catholic Charities, will go toward the Straight and Narrow re-building effort. With your pledge to the Appeal, this could come to hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring new life to Straight and Narrow and the people being served.
Parishioners across the Diocese are being asked to support all the ministries and programs funded by the Appeal, including this special effort for Straight and Narrow, when it kicks-off in the next two weeks. Contributions can also be made on-line now at www.2019appeal.org
Straight and Narrow has also created a wish list to help replace items lost in the fire. There are 50 men in recovery at Straight and Narrow’s halfway house, which was located in 410 Straight Street, who lost many of their possessions.
The items include:
In addition, items that have been stored for all clients at Straight and Narrow, which were lost. These items include:
Drop off location: Father English Center, 435 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07501, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. (973) 737-2077, ext. 403.