Support Straight & Narrow through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal

PATERSON Since its inception in 1954, Straight & Narrow (S&N), the substance-abuse treatment program of diocesan Catholic Charities, has helped save — and rebuild and strengthen — the lives of well over 60,000 people addicted to drugs or alcohol — and their families.
With its main headquarters in downtown Paterson, S&N is the largest and oldest rehabilitation facility of its kind in New Jersey, helping people addicted or living with HIV/AIDS. It has developed treatment and prevention programs in response to emerging and systemic needs of the community, especially for the poor and underserved. The staff serves about 1,200 individuals and families daily, said Angela Nikolovski, S&N executive director.
The annual Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) allows the faithful to support the good works of the diocese, including S&N. Under the theme “One Body in Christ,” DMA “is a tangible example of how, when we share the responsibility of caring for one another, we are One Body in Christ,” said Tim Potter, diocesan development director.
The DMA invites parishioners to contribute to ministries that serve the poor, sick, and needy through diocesan Catholic Charities agencies. They also include support for inner-city area school students, educational needs for diocesan seminarians, and priests’ healthcare, including support for Nazareth Village, home for retired diocesan priests in Chester.
Last year through the generosity of the faithful, the Appeal raised almost $5.1 million in pledges. Parishes can also benefit from the opportunity to receive a parish rebate. Half of the amount received over the parish goal is returned to the parish for its own needs, Potter said.
At S&N, programs provide a holistic approach to recovery, including physical and mental health, medical, child, and social-service care, and addressing legal, educational, employment and family issues. They give individuals, families, and the community the knowledge, skills, and support they need to create positive, lasting change, said Nikolovski.
In addition to the treatment facilities, S&N provides outpatient counseling, medical detox, an intoxicated-driver resource center, methadone maintenance, housing for persons with HIV/AIDS, a family success center, and two daycare centers for children living in Paterson. The work of S&N is vast in Paterson and beyond, she said.
Through its residential facilities, men and women (including those who are pregnant or with infants) receive around-the-clock help for six to 12 months. Programs, such as the 12-step program and individual and group counseling, help clients overcome addiction by seeking the source of their behavior, Nikolovski said.
Also, the pastoral care department helps clients understand who they are through faith. Department staff is available to listen to clients and attend to their spiritual needs. She said that the agency also provides services for multiple faiths by inviting local ministers, imams, and rabbis.
The agency welcomes visits to its facilities for those who want to witness their appeal donations at work, Nikolovski said.
Parishioners are invited to make a pledge or donation to support the Appeal. They can provide financial support to the Appeal through one-time gifts or pledges paid over several months.
“We thank Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for his constant support and to those who support the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. Your help allows us to continue our work in helping those in need,” said Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities’ CEO.
Catholic Charities is provided support from the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. Please consider participating in our Diocesan Ministries Appeal. To donate or pledge online, visit dopappeal.org or call 973-777-8818, ext. 218, for more information.