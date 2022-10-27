Support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities

WAYNE Sean, who has Down syndrome, works every day toward his dream of becoming a chef and owning his own restaurant one day. Interested in culinary arts, he has learned to cook several dishes for his roommates at Basile Apartments here — the supervised apartments are operated by the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD).
Sean came to DPD — part of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson — in 2017 after living with his large loving family, including four sisters and a brother. He wanted to live more independently and was immediately welcomed into the large DPD family, first as a resident of its Kelleher Supervised Apartments in Butler. He moved to Basile Apartments this year.
“I am happy where I live. The staff helps me a lot; I want to thank them and recognize them for all they do,” Sean told Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on a recent visit to the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, where he talked about his experience.
At St. Paul’s, Sean helped promote the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA), which supports the good works of DPD. The agency gives its more than 300 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities opportunities to reach their full potential according to their abilities. It also helps them live independently and integrate them into the community to become productive members of society — both as much as possible, said Joanna Miller, DPD executive director.
The DMA also supports Catholic Charities’ other two agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services and Straight & Narrow drug and alcohol abuse treatment program — which provide countless services to thousands in the diocese. The appeal will also support seminarian education; priests’ healthcare needs; Nazareth Village, the retired priests’ residence in Chester; and inner-city Catholic elementary education, said Timothy Potter, chief development officer of the diocese.
“The support of the diocesan faithful through the appeal helps us support Sean and our other clients to fulfill their dreams. It helps DPD provide help and hope to people with disabilities and special needs,” said Miller. DMA funds, she said, helped the agency buy ramp vans and cover the costs of rising prices of cars and gas due to inflation, which have added to its financial challenges.
DPD provides care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and operates 10 group homes and two supervised apartment programs in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties. In addition, it operates Gruenert Center, a habilitation program to help men and women with disabilities attain, keep, or improve skills and functioning for daily living in Lake Hopatcong.
DPD also provides spiritual enrichment programs and assists those with disabilities living with families by providing referrals. DPD also hosts recreational activities and community groups for individuals living in its programs and for those who live with family in the community, Miller said.
“Sean was especially happy to see this year’s DMA theme, ‘One Body in Christ,’ as this is his belief and how he lives his life,” Miller said.
Also, DPD continues the legacy of Msgr. John Wehrlen, who was appointed in 1970 as the first director of the newly developed diocesan Department of Special Education, known today as DPD. In 1971, he opened the first group home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Murray House in Paterson, now in Clifton currently — today the longest-running group home in New Jersey. Msgr. Wehrlen died on July 24 at age 87.
“DPD is a great place to work. It’s a calling. It’s filled with faith and love. Every day, the staff is dedicated and faithful. They want to see our clients do well. The staff also sees the love of the individuals they serve. We are all family,” Miller said.
Last year through the generosity of the faithful, the DMA raised almost $5.1 million in pledges. Half of the amount received over the parish’s DMA goal is returned to the parish for its own needs, Potter said.
Please consider participating in the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. To make a donation or pledge online, visit 2022appeal.org or call 973-777-8818, ext. 218, for more information.