Syro Malabar Catholic church in Paterson marks decade as a parish

St. George Syro Malabar Catholic Church in Paterson celebrated the 10th anniversary of its elevation to parish status with a Mass in the Malayalam language of India on April 28. It was part of celebrations from April 9 to 29 to mark the anniversary and the feast of St. George, the parish's patron saint.
Bishop Joy Alappatt of the St. Thomas Syro Malabar Eparchy of Chicago was the main celebrant of the Mass. Bishop Emeritus Jacob Angadiath of the St. Thomas Syro Malabar Eparchy of Chicago, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson, and Bishop Kurt Burnette of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic were the concelebrating bishops. Many priests also concelebrated. Roman Catholic religious sisters also attended. A procession outside on the streets in Paterson, a public gathering, and cultural programs followed the liturgy.
St. George Church serves the Syro Malabar community of northern New Jersey. It belongs to the St. Thomas Syro Malabar Eparchy of Chicago. The Syro Malabar Catholic Church is one of the 22 Eastern Catholic Churches in full communion with Rome.