Take time to grow in the Real Presence of Jesus, bishop says

Catholics spend a significant amount of time waiting for Jesus — from getting ready at Advent for his birth at Christmas to ultimately preparing for his Second Coming at the end of time.
But the faithful might not realize Jesus comes every day in powerful ways, most especially at Mass, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said in recent Advent reflections.
He spoke about Christ’s Real Presence in the Eucharist at Mass on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 during liturgies at St. Joseph Church in Mendham.
The Masses were followed by Eucharistic Adoration, led by Bishop Sweeney.
“This Advent, ask God for the grace to appreciate the Body, Blood, and Soul of Jesus in the Eucharist,” Bishop Sweeney told churchgoers in his homily for the Dec. 13 Mass. “If we believe in the real presence of Jesus, then we can share it with others.”
The Church in the United States is now in the midst of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival — a movement to restore understanding and devotion to this great mystery by helping the faithful renew their worship of Jesus in the Eucharist, Bishop Sweeney said.
At Mass, Catholics will find Christ’s Real Presence in the following places, said Bishop Sweeney:
• In the Word of God. “The Scriptures aren’t just words that were written 2,000 years ago. He is speaking to us here and now. He comes to us in his word but also invites us to come to Him. He reveals his sacred heart,” Bishop Sweeney said.
• In the mystical body of Christ. He is present in the members of the Church gathered together.
• In Holy Orders. Jesus is present at Mass through the priest. When the priest prays at consecration, “This is my body” and “This is my blood,” he is acting in the name and person of Jesus, Bishop Sweeney said.
• In the Eucharist — “his true and real presence” and “the source and summit of our faith.” At Mass, “we receive Him, and He enters us,” the bishop said.
In his Dec. 13 homily, Bishop Sweeney urged families to prepare their children during Advent. They should emphasize “what it means spiritually to celebrate the birth of Jesus at Christmas.”
Bishop Sweeney recommended that the faithful read “This is My Body: a Call to Eucharistic Revival,” a short book by Bishop Robert Barron. He is bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and founder of Word on Fire, a popular multi-media evangelization ministry.
On the night of the first Advent reflection, Msgr. Joseph Anginoli, St. Joseph’s pastor, thanked Bishop Sweeney for his faith-filled insights.
“This is an opportunity to reflect on the Eucharist, to get closer to our Lord, and to take time out from our busy schedules preparing for Christmas by taking care of the spiritual side,” said Msgr. Anginoli, also adjutant judicial vicar of the diocesan Tribunal.