Talent Show of Hope raises funds to help needy across the globe

SUCCASUNNA Gabrianna Boomer, 26, stands alone at a microphone and belts out the Christian ballad, “The Prayer,” on a warm Aug. 13 night in front of St. Therese Church here. Performing it a cappella, she stirs the hearts of the 40 or so people in front of her, sometimes singing it loud like a rocker and other times soft like a prayer — an intention to God for the success of this charity event, called the Talent Show of Hope.
“I pray you’ll be our eyes and watch us where we go And help us to be wise in times when we don't know,” sings Boomer, a 2013 graduate of Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta, during her appearance at the talent show. Now in its 16th year, it serves as a summer performing-arts showcase for young people and a fundraiser that helps more than 70 mostly Catholic organizations involved in social justice outreach and faith formation. “Lead us to a place. Guide us with your grace to a place where we'll be safe,” she sings.
Over the years, Talent Show of Hope, a non-profit organization, has raised more than $140,000 in monetary contributions — along with donations of goods — for organizations that help the poor and promote the faith locally and around the world. Titled “A Beautiful Night of Sharing: God is Love,” the Aug. 13 event also included recitation of the rosary and Mass in the church, before the talent show, which featured singers and instrumentalists, such as Boomer.
“I enjoy sharing my talents that God gave me with the community,” said Boomer, a cantor at St. Mary Parish in Nutley and an elementary school vocal music teacher in Kenilworth, who grew up in St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong. “I love supporting this selfless cause,” she said.
This year marked Boomer’s 10th appearance at the talent show, founded by Theresa Solazzo of St. Therese, who serves as the event’s co-producer and president. Solazzo scaled down this year’s event because she decided to postpone a larger, livestreamed event, including with a beneficiary parish in the Philippines. In the past, it also featured dancers and magicians, and an emcee, assisted by a volunteer stage crew, Solazzo said.
On that night, singers and instrumentalists performed on the walkway leading into St. Therese Church, as the audience listened from their chairs on the lawn in front of the church.
“The performances presented uplifting songs — mostly Christian music — that honored God and reminded the people that God is love,” said Solazzo, a married mother of three. This year’s talent show, she said, netted $1,400 with more contributions still rolling in. “The performers are lifting people’s spirits and bringing them joy,” she said.
The Talent Show of Hope has sponsored countless outreaches near and far over the years. They include, potable drinking water for Kenya, bicycles for Haiti, backpacks with school supplies for kids in Newark, 18 statues of Our Lady of Fatima for world peace for the Philippines, thousands of rosary beads spread around the world, a chicken coop for Nigeria, education for children in Guatemala and Kenya, and temporary hotel stays and food for local homeless, Solazzo said.
Also referred to as the Seeds of Hope, the Talent Show of Hope works with organizations such as Food for the Poor; religious orders such as Missionaries of Charity; local parishes such as St. Michael in Netcong; and local clergy such as Father Vidal Gonzales Jr., pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta. She and a few family members visited the Philippines. Seeds of Hope operated a mission house for eight months during the pandemic and hopes to expand its local reach in the areas of Catholic education, spirituality, and formation, Solazzo said.
“We want to help people who are struggling with spiritual poverty, homelessness, and addiction; nations that have suffered terrible natural disasters, such as typhoons; and people, who need healing through Mass, the rosary, and coming back to the Church,” said Solazzo, who talked about efforts to help a young man, who is battling homelessness and addiction.
The event started on a high note spirituality with a recitation of an international rosary in St. Therese Church with the parish’s Rosary Warriors — a group of faithful of all ages — followed by a Mass of Thanksgiving to God and the Blessed Mother for the success of the Talent Show of Hope. Celebrating the Mass was Father Marc Mancini, former pastor of St. Therese and current pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish, Totowa. Father Richard Kilcomons serves as the current pastor of St. Therese, with Father Dulibber Gonzalez, parochial vicar, having celebrated the last two Masses for Talent Show of Hope. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, Solazzo said.
After the set up of a microphone and amplifier on the main walkway into the church, Cayden Douris, a fifth-grader and a Rosary Warrior, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner,” before recitation of more prayers, with help from Ariana Perez, a 7-year-old Rosary Warrior. Later, Douris played “Amazing Grace” as a trombone duet with his father, Rich.
“I was a little nervous but it was fun,” Douris said.
Later, while some in the audience got out of their seats to partake of donated pizza, pretzels, ice cream, and drinks nearby, Q Furnald, a Catholic songwriter from Morristown, accompanied Carolmarie Toriello, another songwriter, on acoustic guitar in singing some contemporary Christian songs.
“It’s remarkable what Theresa has accomplished in all these years. She is driven to aid those in need. The Talent Show of Hope has helped a lot of people,” Father Mancini said. “It’s also a way for young people to showcase their talent — like a mini ‘America’s Got Talent’ [television show],” he said.
The talent show started on Solazzo’s deck in Succasunna in 2005, involving her husband, children, and neighbors, and slowly grew into an annual community event with acts from the local schools and well beyond. In recent years, it has drawn anywhere from 200 to 400 people and has been held in other local Catholic parishes and public schools, including Roxbury High School, she said.
While folding up her chair, Rinna Reyes Lin of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, told The Beacon that she was “surprised, inspired, and blown away by the level of talent” at the show.
“It was a wonderful evening of praise and worship, especially at the end of the summer,” said Reyes Lin.