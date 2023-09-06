Talking about Brilla School

Join Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 22 of Beyond The Beacon. They welcomed Msgr. Geno Sylva and Ivannia Vega-McTighe to discuss Brilla Public Charter School and the life-changing work taking place at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown Paterson. Msgr. Sylva is the rector of the Cathedral and vicar for Special Projects of the Diocese of Paterson. He was recently appointed to the Dicastery for Evangelization at the Vatican. Vega-McTighe is the pastoral associate of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Listen on any major podcast platform or watch the episode on the bishop’s YouTube channel.