Talking family life with Eniola Honsberger

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 29 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcomed Eniola Honsberger to discuss family life and the upcoming Respect Life Convocation on Oct. 28. Honsberger is the director of the Office of Family Life for the Diocese of Paterson and ministers out of The Office of Evangelization at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. Listen on any major podcast platform or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.