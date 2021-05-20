Tank Pull Competition

CLIFTON There is no greater cause than giving back to those who have served in the military to defend the United States of America. To support the current needs of those brave men and women, the 11th annual Army Tank Pull Challenge will be held at 1100 Clifton Avenue here from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 13.
For the past decade, this family-friendly event has raised $1.5 million to support combat-wounded warriors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020.
The Knights of Columbus, diocesan Catholic Charities, and the N.J. SOS Stakeholders Group are collaborating to bring back the Tank Pull challenge. In the past, the event presented a unique and fun experience while helping those who have made sacrifices while serving in the U.S. military.
David Pearson, assistant director of diocesan Catholic Charities’ veteran services department, said, “Catholic Charities is excited to partner up for the first time in planning this special event for the brave men and women, who gave up themselves to serve the country. We want people to come out to this family event and have a good time. It’s for the veterans.”
The challenge is a physical test of endurance, as competitors must make a determined effort to overcome the impossible odds of moving an immovable object — an 80,000-pound tank mounted on a flatbed truck.
Event organizers are looking for teams to compete in the challenge. So far, nearly 30 teams have already taken on the challenge. Teams usually consist of 20 members and are asked to raise a minimum of $1,500. At past events, both men and women of all ages have participated. In addition, there are various opportunities to help by sponsoring or donating. The support of the community is needed now more than ever, as many veteran communities continue to feel the impact of COVID-19.
The block-long event on Clifton Avenue will be closed to traffic. Refreshments will be sold and activities for children will be available, modified due to the pandemic.
John Hughes, a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton and a member of its Knights of Columbus Council, founded the event. A U.S. Army National Guard veteran, he served in the military during the Vietnam War. “Less than one percent of the population in this country serve in the military and they put their lives at risk not knowing what the end result will be of their service,” he told The Beacon. “We need to be there to support them.”
The organizations that will benefit from the Tank Pull competition are the following:
• Independence Corps: Track chairs for military amputees and wounded.
• Paramus Veterans Home: For unbudgeted medical devices.
• Catholic Charities Unmet Needs Veteran Fund: Helping veterans who are most in need.
• Clifton Cares: For packages sent to deployed troops.
• Clifton Veteran’s Association: Helping veterans with disabilities.
• Wreaths Across America: Inspiring the community to remember and honor those who have served.
• Semper Fi Odyssey: A holistic transition-assistance program that provides injured and critically ill active duty military service members and veterans support.
• NJSOSVETS Women Veterans Committee: Provides women-veterans training and educational opportunities.
“This event is a great chance to thank those men and women who fought for our flag and freedom,” said Hughes. “It is fitting the day after the challenge our nation will mark Flag Day on June 14. It is a fun day for families. Let us show our support to veterans.”