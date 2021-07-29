Teen shares talents by leading dance group for DPD residents

OAK RIDGE This summer, Finley Triano is giving back in a special way by sharing her dance talents with some of the residents of the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) here. A rising junior at Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) in Wayne, she has been spending some time during summer break and leading a dance group for those served by the DPD, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities.
“This has been one of the best experiences I have ever had. The residents are so kind and so open to having fun,” said Triano. “It doesn’t feel like I’m helping them because I feel like I am getting so much out of getting to spend time with these great people. But I love knowing that maybe they had a better day because I was there.”
Since Triano was four years old, she has taken dance classes and she especially enjoys acro dance and tumbling. She is currently captain of her high school’s fall sports and competition cheerleading teams. Because she loves to dance so much, she thought this would be a fun way to spend time with the residents of DPD and bring some of that same joy in dance to them.
At the dance group, Triano puts together a playlist of songs and some simple moves to follow. Triano said, “It turns into a big dance party. The residents have songs that they love and they just shout out requests and I play them.”
Around the Independence Day holiday, Triano led a patriotic themed event to celebrate July 4 and brought handmade red, white, and blue chocolate chip cookies for the residents as well as beads and flags. She has other themes planned such as pajama day and sports themes.
Lori Flynn, director of pastoral care at DPD, said, “Finley Triano is a lovely, young lady who came into the lives of our residents. She did a patriotic song-and-dance-along event with 25 of our DPD friends. She asked that everyone wear red, white, and blue. She prepared wonderful patriotic songs and got all our residents to sing and dance along with her. She was high-spirited and happy. She was loving and sweet. She gave her time and talent and our residents had a day that they shall cherish in their hearts forever.”
For Triano’s family, who are members of Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon, volunteering with DPD and all the Diocesan Catholic Charities has been a part of their lives for many years. Triano’s younger sister, Peyton Triano, created a non-profit organization called Compassionate Kids NJ. She sells baked goods and donates the profits to another Catholic Charities’ agency — the Father English Center in Paterson.
Triano’s mother, Jenna, is proud of the philanthropic efforts by her two daughters and credits a lot of it to those who serve at Catholic Charities. “I cannot say enough good things about Catholic Charities and DPD,” she said. “The staff and volunteers that work with the residents and keep the programs going are the most selfless and giving people. DPD in particular gives the residents who find their way there the love and attention that they truly deserve and I feel lucky we get to experience the workings of DPD. Finley and I truly hope that more people learn about DPD and the services.”
DPD has 10 group homes and two supervised apartments across the three counties of the Diocese, which serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The DPD also runs Gruenert Center, the adult day training program in Lake Hopatcong, and offers a diversified experience to about 57 individuals through work opportunities, vocational training, and educational opportunities. DPD, through its support coordination department, also provides assistance to individuals and their families to develop an individualized, person-centered service plan. There are also many specialty groups providing those with disabilities with many different opportunities.
Seeing her daughter serve in this way has been special for Triano’s mom. “I feel lucky that I get to watch her do something she loves while sharing it with people that may not get the chance to have these fun experiences. Finely makes me proud every day with her determination to seek out situations that need attention even if they do not affect her. She just cares about other people’s happiness and it is a beautiful thing,” she said.
This experience of getting to know the residents has allowed Triano to see the world in a different way. “The best way to describe the residents is pure sweetness,” Triano said. “There is no judgment and no negativity. They are just so welcoming and so much fun to be around. I feel like I have made real friends there and I leave looking forward to the next time I will get to see them.”