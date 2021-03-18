Teen songwriter named finalist

FLORHAM PARK It has been an exciting journey from writing a song to becoming the online vote winner and now a finalist in a statewide contest for 16-year-old Erin Peters, a parishioner at Holy Family here.
Her song “They Say to Run” has advanced to the finals of the N.J.-based organization, “Shout Down Drugs,” which partners with Drug Free New Jersey. The mission of the event, “Your Song! Your Voice!” is to challenge teens to create peer-to-peer original music, songs, and lyrics in their own original style, whether it be hip-hop, rock, folk, or any other genre.
Readers are invited to listen to Peters’ song and vote for it until May 1. As a finalist, she will participate in the annual prevention contest, which will be virtual on May 7. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be chosen to receive contracts to perform their award-winning songs at events throughout the year.
Peters said she was inspired to write the song partly due to the pandemic. With the ability to play several instruments, including the guitar, piano, and ukulele, she was able to accompany herself during the creative process. “I’ve been writing a lot of songs this year about topics that move me,” she said. “Changes, both good and bad, triggered by the pandemic have evoked a lot of emotional responses that lend themselves to my musical expression. The danger of drugs is always an important topic, but in particular it seems urgent during this time of seclusion, so when the school shared this opportunity, I jumped on it. I think the issue of the drugs in school is a big one, and usually no matter how hard the school tries, not all students listen. There’s a big issue with position in a school hierarchy or peer pressure that to a person my age sometimes seems more important than their safety.”
Having music as her creative outlet, it has been part of Peters’ entire life. Her family is very musical as well. Her older brother, Patrick, is currently in college as a music major and her older sister, Shannon, often sings with her whenever she is home from college. Her parents, Kevin and Kelly, are also musicians. Peters notes that Christmas is an especially festive season at her house filled with songs.
One memory Peters had during the pandemic, which inspired her artistry as a musician, was her Confirmation day, which was held in the Holy Family parking lot last summer. She recalls family members and the congregation being sprawled out in lawn chairs.
“Father Thomas Reikel, our pastor, and Bishop (Emeritus) Serratelli made it a touching and memorable event nonetheless,” said Peters, “It was a gorgeous night and was made more memorable by the parish community finding a safe way to be together during the pandemic. That’s the type of moment and emotion I like to capture in my music.”
With her song in the finals, she hopes young people her age can find a connection and hope in their struggles. She has also found a lot of inspiration in her faith. Peters said, “My music has been inspired by my beliefs and welcomed and encouraged by the people around me. I believe we are all blessed with talents and should use them to serve or benefit others. This contest was a perfect chance for me to help via my talents. The response from the parish and community have been so heartwarming.”
Her parents are especially proud of her accomplishments as an artist. Her father, Kevin Peters, said, “I think it’s beautiful how she takes her talents and applies them to meaningful things. She worries about the world and she hopes to address issues she believes she can have an impact on changing. We are always amazed how she can translate that into song.”
Her mother, Kelly Peters, said, “We are very proud of her. During the first stage of voting, we told the school and her friends. Now, it’s great to see the culmination of all this.”
Peters has had formal training in voice, music and acting. She is been in school choirs, N.J. Youth Chorus, N.J. Region and All-State choirs and a variety of local competitions. In the future, Peters hopes to continue to be involved in music. “I intend to study music and psychology in college,” she told The Beacon. “I hope to be able to reach and help directly as well as through my compositions and singing in the future.”
Peters was thankful for all the support she has received. “I am so thankful for all of my music and choral teachers over the years, and for the support of my family and the community. My vocal coach for many years, Beth Southard, has been an extraordinary influence on both my skills and my professionalism. It’s no wonder she starred in Phantom of the Opera.”