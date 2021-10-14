Ten men take step to ordination to permanent diaconate at institution of lectors/readers

PARSIPPANY Ten men in formation in the permanent diaconate program of the Diocese of Paterson took the next formal step in their journey to ordination as deacons as they were instituted as readers/lectors in St. Peter the Apostle Church here by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Oct. 4. The men are currently in their third year of academic studies and are expected to be ordained in spring 2023.
The 10 men are: Karl Alorbi, James Caulfield, Kevin DeCoursey, David Galdi, Pawel Halat, Eric Kispert, Victor Piedrasanta, John Robayo, George Sensale, and Frank Vezzuto.