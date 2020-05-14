May the Lord and Our Blessed Mother bless you, your families, and all those who are sick.
I am praying for our heroes — the hospitals and healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, ambulance drivers, pharmacists, and those who work in pharmacies, police officers, firefighters, supermarket and restaurants employees, and those who are dedicating their lives to save others — as they battle the coronavirus and bring care to the desperately ill patients.
I am so grateful and blessed to announce that Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, and the Blessed Virgin Mary, along with Pope Francis, are working in their mysterious ways toward my healing process after I was diagnosed positive with COVID-19.
After terrible and painful days, on Holy Thursday, April 9, and also on Good Friday, April 10, I believe Our Lord blessed me with some of his passion. I carried his cross for a short time and I could not imagine how Our Lord suffered when he carried his own Cross for us. It was so painful and I felt abandoned, as tears rolled down my cheeks. I believe that through Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, his Mother, and the ministry of the Catholic Church and the Holy Father, Pope Francis, a miracle in my life was performed. They are continuing to make me stronger. I am indeed a witness of their love, mercy, compassion and healing.
As the disciples said to each other: “Were not our hearts burning within us while He spoke to us to the way and opened the Scriptures to us?” (Lk 24:13-35) I know what it now means when I hear the disciples in this Gospel: “Our hearts burning within us while He spoke to us...” I could experience it in my own life. Everything began on Holy Thursday but on Good Friday I got worse! I was watching the Stations of the Cross in St. Peter’s Square, Rome; I felt like I was dying. My fever went up to 103 degrees. I think I was unconscious for a little while; my body was shaking and I thought my head would explode. I couldn’t breathe and I had severe back pain. Previously, my doctor advised me that I must go to the emergency room but I didn’t go because, to be honest, I was afraid since I heard that most of the hospitals were contaminated with the coronavirus and so many people were dying. Good Friday really was my day to understand what Our Lord had to go through before he died for us. How vulnerable the human being can be!
I just prayed and prayed that night — I thought that this would be my last day. I knelt down and begged Our Lord for forgiveness of my sins and to heal me both physically and spiritually. I wished I had a priest for confession but, under the circumstances, nobody should come to see me.
In my previous testimony, I forgot to mention important details of what actually happened before I heard a soft voice. Why? I don’t know, but perhaps it was because I wrote down my first testimony the following four days after all that had happened in this healing process. In any event, looking for some relief while I was watching the Stations of the Cross, I remember screaming at the television set and asking Pope Francis to pray for me, to do something for me! He did bring up those who were suffering with this virus and those who were dying. I asked him, “Through your ministry, your testimony of life, and as Pope, Head of the Church, please help me! Please ask Our Lord help me.” I believe that he did as I requested. This was truly a miracle.
It was the darkest night of my life. I was sad, anguished and in pain without losing my faith. I was looking for the Anointing of the Sick. I said to myself, “As a priest, I can anoint myself,” but unfortunately, I couldn’t find the Oil of the Sick in my room. Immediately I thought, “Holy Water.” I am not sure why I couldn’t find anything that could help me. Then it came to mind — the piece of wood that my sister, Maria del Carmen, found in the deep waters of the Jordan River, when we renewed our baptismal promises on our trip to the Holy Land in August 2019. I couldn’t believe, after nine months, that piece of wood could still have some water on it. I saw a few water drops that gave me comfort, hope and happiness; at least I had water from the Jordan River. I was so happy and, at that moment, I observed the presence of Our Lord. I blessed my forehead, chest and hands and said: “Here I am, Lord Jesus, do with me what you want.” After I blessed myself, I was ready to die. This reminds me of Good Friday when Our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified and died on the wood, the Holy Cross. I also blessed myself with this water on Holy Saturday, and on Easter Sunday.
On Good Friday night, I asked our Lord and the Holy Spirit to please give me a sign — I needed to know, “What should I do?” Then I heard a soft voice tell me: “Rest, trust in me, I am with you.” I was so afraid. I was in tears and I did not want to go to sleep, thinking I would die. Our Lord had me lay down in bed and I fell asleep for three hours. When I woke up, the fever had left me, my breathing was somewhat normal, the heart palpitations began to get better, and my back pain was subsiding. My heart was “burning within me while He spoke to me.” I am indeed a witness of the love, mercy and healing power that Our Lord has. I know Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, Our Blessed Virgin Mary and the ministry of Pope Francis and our Church are going to keep all of us safe. As they blessed me, they will do the same to each one of you and your families. I believe in miracles and I know this is one of them, which through the intercession and prayers of Pope Francis, God performed this miracle. I am so blessed. To God: “I trust you, I love you and honor you. All glory and victory are yours.”
“Thank you, very much,” to all of you, my brothers and sisters, who are praying for me and for those who are suffering because of this pandemic. “Thank you,” to all the priests who celebrated the Masses here in St. Paul Church, in Clifton. “Thank you,” to those families who provided food — you are taking good care of me. A special “thank you” to Jairo Andres, my oldest nephew, who is in the seminary and serves in the Diocese of Paterson. He is here. He is taking care of me, the Parish, and the set up and live streaming of all the Masses. God bless you and your families!