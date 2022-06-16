St. Turibius of Mongrovejo Catechetical Service Award for five or more yrs. of service:
St. Jude, Budd Lake
Thomas Romano
St. Matthew the Apostle, Randolph Beth McNeilly
St. Paul, Clifton
Linda Dandorf and Rosa Huaman
St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Anna Marie McKenna St. Catherine of Siena, Mountain Lakes Beverly Cieplik, Patty Duerr, Rockie French, Helen Leba, and Anne Marie Pikor Holy Trinity, Passaic Elvia Aguilar, Gloria Cano, Norma Halat, Pawel Halat, Alicia Montiel, and Alety Reyes St. Paul, Prospect Park Mary Peragine and Maggie Son Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne Francesca Cuccinello, Angela Follano, and Dana Sevean n St. Peter Canisius Catechetical Service Award for 10 or more yrs. of service St. Jude, Budd Lake John Helder, Tom Kimble, and Rachel Sliker St. Paul, Clifton Suzanne Marzouka and David Silvester Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary, Dover Adriana Mejia, Marcos Pereira, Nelly Proano, and Melva Sanchez Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Christene Bland and Christine O'Leary St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Phyllis Poillucci St. Catherine of Siena, Mountain Lakes Lynn Alberts, Joni Cabassa, Beth Gillespie, and Neisa Maute St. Michael, Netcong Dolores Bollinger, Tina DeLuca, April Dickerson, and Scott LaPelusa St. Agnes, Paterson Zoila Salazar St. Mary Help of Christians, Paterson Martha Nombera Holy Rosary, Passaic Halina Nowobilski Holy Trinity, Passaic Dolores Fuentes and Juan Matias St. Mary's Assumption, Passaic Janelly Jose, Miriam Perez, and Crucita Reyes St. Matthew the Apostle, Randolph Joan Almero, Marie Durkin, Christian Gaudioso, Louis Gentile, Veronica Hamilton, and Bryn Markovich St. Therese, Succasunna Natalie Contreras and Elaine Rosario Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne Sara Tully n St. Theresa of Avila Catechetical Service Award 15 or more yrs. of service St. Paul, Clifton Jennifer Gaspar, Antony Uri, and Ida Uri Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary, Dover Catalina Herrera and Alonso Rivera Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Lucie Colon St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Julia Crimmins and Christine Farner St. Michael, Netcong Joanne Dates and Linda Persico St. Mary Help of Christians, Paterson Rosa Zamora St. Agnes, Paterson Heidi Cruz Holy Rosary, Passaic Stanislaw Swietek Holy Trinity, Passaic Inocencia Hernandez and Gisella Schanil St. Paul, Prospect Park Lourdes Dans and Janet Guariglia St. Matthew the Apostle, Randolph Ellen Civzio and Susan Herter St. Therese, Succasunna Danielle Cmielewski and Michelle Danielson St. James of the Marches, Totowa Patrick Mullen and Maria Nicosia Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne Jean Caughey and Laurie Palatucci n St. Robert Bellarmine Catechetical Service Award for 20 or more yrs. of service St. Paul, Clifton Kathy Militello Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley James McMenamin St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Mary Anderson St. Michael, Netcong Dolores Tardive St. Agnes, Paterson Lizaida Flores, Luz Morales, Martha Opina, and Augustina Perez St. Mary Help of Christians, Paterson Carlos Rodriguez Holy Trinity, Passaic Yanet Guevara St. Paul, Prospect Park Mila Burdeos and Martha Carvajal St. Matthew the Apostle, Randolph Linda Connors St. Vincent de Paul, Stirling Michael Epple St. James of the Marches, Totowa Christine Zisa Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne Bernadette Greatorex and Angie Lombardo Our Lady of Mercy, Whippany Frank Miles n St. Charles Borromeo Catechetical Service Award for 25 or more yrs. of service St. Jude, Budd Lake Chris Boyle and Mike Sabella Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary, Dover Galo Franco Torturelli Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Valerie Marino and Susan Thompson St. Mary's Assumption, Passaic Elizabeth Gallardo and Maria Moncaleano St. Vincent de Paul, Stirling Jack Walker St. James of the Marches, Totowa Valerie Amendola and Kathryn Di Pasquale
n St. John Bosco Catechetical Service Award for 30 or more yrs. of service Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Kim Smith St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Diane Sullivan St. James of the Marches, Totowa Sister Mary Ann Caspary, FMA, and Joan Matera n St. John Paul II Catechetical Service Award for 35 or more yrs. of service Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Gino Cutode St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Marie Toto St. James of the Marches, Totowa Diane Capone n St. Elizabeth Seton Catechetical Service Award for 40 or more yrs. of service Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Marge Sanders n St. Augustine Catechetical Service Award for 45 or more yrs. of service St. Paul, Prospect Park Gloria Counsellor n St. Paul the Apostle Catechetical Service Award for 50 or more yrs. of service Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley Barbara Quinn n Our Lady of Guadalupe Catechetical Service Award for 60 or more yrs. of service Holy Rosary, Passaic Joan Tabor