Thank you for your support of the Corpus Christi Food Drive

Dear Diocese of Paterson clergy, religious and parishioners,
On behalf of the entire Catholic Charities Family, I extend my sincerest gratitude for your incredible participation and support of Catholic Charities’ 10th Annual Corpus Christi Food Drive.
Your outstanding support enabled us to collect over 15,000 pounds of food for our three food pantries: Father English in Paterson, Hope House in Dover, and Partnership for Social Services in Franklin. This tremendous achievement will carry us through the challenging summer months, providing sustenance for children who lack school lunches and meals for families in desperate need of help.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Rev. Msgr. Mark Condon for their exemplary leadership and unwavering support. Special thanks go to Deacon Peter Cistaro and the dedicated deacons of the Diocese of Paterson, who generously volunteered their time to sort the food. We also extend our gratitude to Father Richard Bay and our Corpus Christi Food Drive Committee, our selfless volunteers, and the committed staff members of our food pantries, led by Carlos Roldan.
As Bishop Sweeney has said, “Catholic Charities here in our diocese continues to be ‘the hands of Christ’ in a world in need of greater compassion and service. In serving as Christ’s hands, our pastors and parish communities truly embody our heart!”
Please continue to support Catholic Charities throughout the year, but also remember that we are here to help you. If you, a parishioner, or a loved one is ever in need, please email us at [email protected] or call us at 973-737-2077. We always do all we can to help you.
The entire Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson Family expresses heartfelt gratitude for your remarkable generosity, unwavering support, and kindness. We extend our warmest wishes for a joyous summer!
Sincerely yours,