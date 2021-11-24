‘Thankful Giving’ Appeal

PATERSON The mission began with a Facebook post. Last Thanksgiving with COVID-19 at its peak, Karen Abrams of Wayne sent a message to a Facebook group of moms and her book club with the desire to help those in need for Thanksgiving by providing a hot meal for families. She was moved by the many stories of those in need and the organization serving the community who helped them. Kathya Arevalo, who is a member of the group, read the message and immediately thought about Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson.
“It was on a whim,” Abrams said. “My family and I were feeling like we need to help people and the support that came was overwhelming.”
Arevalo previously worked with Delia Rosario, director of the Youth-At-Risk programs at the Father English Center, part of Catholic Family and Community Services, here. “I knew her and worked with her for so long and knowing the work they do for so many in need, we thought they would be perfect for this,” she told The Beacon.
Last year, through their efforts, 60 young people and their families received a Thanksgiving meal and this year, the effort has expanded to reach 350 families who are served by several different programs of CFCS, an agency of Catholic Charities. Most of the recipients are families of small children, many of whom attend the early learning programs CFCS offers. In total, more than 1,000 individuals will enjoy a hearty meal.
The four-course meals, which consisted of turkey, all the trimmings, salad, and dessert were catered by the Brownstone in Paterson and hand-given by staff members of Catholic Charities and volunteers to the families on the Monday before Thanksgiving outside the Father English Center and at Friendship Corner here.
Sister of Charity Maureen Sullivan, director of ministry services and volunteers for Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “This is a generous group, who simply wanted to make sure families eat well for the Thanksgiving holiday. They raised the money simply by asking family and friends so they could purchase the dinners.”
This year, Christopher Brancato, director of development for Diocesan Catholic Charities, assisted in the effort. He set up a webpage on Catholic Charities’ website for those interested in donating to the “Thankful Giving” Appeal in which more than 60 donors answered to provide the 350 families with the meals. “We are so grateful to Karen and Kathya and their families for thinking of us. They are just wonderful and went above and beyond reaching out to all their family and friends, many who are new to the work we do at Catholic Charities,” he told The Beacon.
Carlos Roldan, director of food pantries at CFCS, assisted in giving the food to the families. “When I was inviting families to receive one of the hot catered meals, they didn’t know what that meant. They don’t go out to fancy places for meals. Most of these families are in for a special treat,” he said.
Giving the meals out to the needy with her family at Father English, Abrams, who is Jewish, said, “I am amazed by the work Catholic Charities does all year long for so many people in need. We hope this becomes an annual tradition to providing hot meals. We thank one donor especially, Anthony Geisler, who was very generous to the cause.”
Arevalo, who attends Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Wayne and the Cathedral of St. John in Paterson said, “It’s about helping those most in need. We are so grateful to all those who supported this project so that so many families were helped at Thanksgiving.”