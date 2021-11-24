Thanksgiving and Advent

“… No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy. It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People. I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens…”
From the “Proclamation of Thanksgiving,” President Abraham Lincoln, Oct. 3, 1863
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
As I began writing this week’s column, I thought that I had written on the theme of Thanksgiving last year, but, when I looked back, I realized that I had not written a column — rather, I had written a homily for a Mass that I would celebrate on Thanksgiving Day (2020) at St. Simon Parish in Green Pond. As you will see, I shared my experience of having served as a pastor for 10 years in a largely immigrant parish. Instead of rewriting it, I will share what I wrote at that time:
Have you ever tried to “explain Thanksgiving” to someone who did not grow up in the United States and was visiting or recently arrived in the Country? In some ways, I had that task for the past 10 years as the pastor of a largely immigrant parish, in which many were recent immigrants. Since I was young, I always enjoyed going to Mass on Thanksgiving morning and, as a priest, I would always try to encourage parishioners to attend Mass on Thanksgiving, because we believe that the Mass is always an act of Thanksgiving and what better way to give Thanks to God than by being at Mass?
When I became a pastor, I would especially make it a point in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving to encourage parishioners to attend Mass on Thanksgiving and then realized, because it was a largely immigrant community, I needed to give a little background, explaining, not only how the holiday developed, but how it was a beautiful tradition and part of our nation’s heritage. It was six or seven years ago, in preparing for Thanksgiving Mass, that I had heard about President Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation. I remember how moved and touched I was as I read it. I have gone back to it, in one way or another, every year since and when I returned to it this year, it struck me in a new way.
President Lincoln gave thanks and wanted the whole nation to pause and give thanks in the midst of the Civil War! He did not deny the suffering and sadness, but he was aware — in the midst of it all — of how blessed they were by God, day-by-day. This year we are certainly thankful for doctors, nurses, first responders, all who care for the sick, and all those who have worked and continue to work to lead us through this pandemic. We have so much to be thankful for here in our Diocese, giving thanks especially for those who have led and served others during these challenging times.
It will be a different Thanksgiving this year, just as so much has been different this year, but let us never forget that we have so much to be thankful for and, as President Lincoln taught and our country continues to teach, it is so important that we pause and “give thanks,” especially giving thanks to our Loving and Merciful God.
That was 2020, this is 2021 and we can certainly be thankful that things have improved with regard to COVID-19, even though the battle is not over yet. Each year, in good times and bad, Thanksgiving gives us a wonderful opportunity, united as a nation, to pause and reflect … and give thanks to God.
In this year 2021, Thanksgiving weekend also brings us to the First Sunday of Advent and a “new year” in our Liturgical (Church) Calendar. There are other names or descriptions for this time of year: many speak of the holidays, referring to the time between Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s Day; others speak of the Christmas shopping season. These descriptions can remind us that, while this is a very beautiful time of year and, for some, “the most wonderful time of the year,” these can also be days of distraction, pressure, or even sadness or loneliness.
One way to combat or deal with some of the distractions or temptations of this time of year is to make an effort to enter in to the “spirit” of the Advent Season. As we know, spiritually and liturgically, Advent is a season of hope and joyful expectation, preparing the way of the Lord, as we prepare to celebrate his birth at Christmas. The cold and dark of winter is pierced by the lights and warmth of Christmas. We see such wonderful generosity at this time of year as so many people of faith prepare to celebrate the “true meaning of Christmas” by giving to and caring for others, especially those who may be lonely or in need.
This year’s Advent Season also comes in the midst of our response to the call and invitation from Pope Francis to enter into the Synod on Synodality. As we journey together, through “encounter, listening, and discernment,” we have the opportunity to walk with Mary and Joseph on the road to Bethlehem, realizing that the road is, at times, long, busy (filled with holiday traffic), and dangerous, but we know where the road and journey lead: to the joy and peace of Christmas.
As we pause, together with our whole nation, to give thanks, let us pray that the season of Advent will be a blessed time for each of us, our families, our Church, and all God’s children.