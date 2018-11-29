Bishop visits Little Falls parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Thanksgiving Day Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish here on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. During the visit, he celebrated Mass and he also visited with some of the volunteers of the parish, who were preparing Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who would be alone on Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old tradition at the parish hosted by Holy Angel’s Justice and Peace Committee. About 75 guests enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal and any leftovers were brought to the homeless in Newark or to Eva’s Village in Paterson. Agnes Czaplinski took the lead in coordinating the event and said, “It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s a lot of work but at the end of the day, you get a real sense of pride that you’re giving someone a Thanksgiving.”

