‘That they all may be one …’

“17. The coming Jubilee Year will also coincide with a significant date for all Christians, namely, the 1700th anniversary of the celebration of the first great Ecumenical Council, that of Nicaea… The Council of Nicaea sought to preserve the Church’s unity, which was seriously threatened by the denial of the full divinity of Jesus Christ and, hence, his consubstantiality with the Father. Some 300 bishops took part, convoked at the behest of the Emperor Constantine; their first meeting took place in the Imperial Palace on 20 May 325. After various debates, by the grace of the Spirit, they unanimously approved the Creed that we still recite each Sunday at the celebration of the Eucharist. The Council Fathers chose to begin that Creed by using for the first time the expression “We believe” as a sign that all the Churches were in communion and that all Christians professed the same faith.
The Council of Nicaea was a milestone in the Church’s history. The celebration of its anniversary invites Christians to join in a hymn of praise and thanksgiving to the Blessed Trinity and, in particular, to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, “consubstantial with the Father,” who revealed to us that mystery of love. At the same time, Nicaea represents a summons to all Churches and Ecclesial Communities to persevere on the path to visible unity and in the quest of finding ways to respond fully to the prayer of Jesus “that they may all be one. As you, Father, are in me and I am in you, may they also be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me.” (Jn 17:21)
The quote above, from Pope Francis’ Bull of Indiction of the Jubilee Year of 2025, Spes non Confundit (Hope does not Disappoint), reminds us that, in addition to many opportunities for Grace during this Jubilee Year, there is also hope for a greater unity among all Christians. In marking 1700 years since the Council of Nicea approved the Creed, which we still recite at Mass each Sunday, we are also aware of the divisions that have led to so many different Christian denominations and the sad reality that the prayer of Jesus at the Last Supper, “that they all may be one,” remains unfulfilled.