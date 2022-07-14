The Beacon wins two CMA awards

PORTLAND, Oregon During the annual Catholic Press Awards ceremony held July 7 at the Catholic Media Association Conference here, The Beacon was cited with two honorable mention awards.
Cecile Pagliarulo, staff reporter for The Beacon, was awarded an honorable mention for her story in the Jan. 28, 2021 issue about Peyton Triano, 12, of Our Lady of Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon, who raised funds for the Father English food pantry in Paterson through her baking talents.
Photographer Joe Gigli also garnered an honorable mention award for his photograph taken in Holy Trinity Church in Passaic (above), of a member of the Danza Aztea Del Anauac leading a cultural performance to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe during the feast day Mass, celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. It appeared on the front page of the Dec. 16, 2021 issue.