The beautiful gift of faith-filled friendships

What role does faith play when building friendships?
This week on Beyond the Beacon’s 50th episode, a group of students, along with Colette Geraghty, campus minister, from Villa Walsh Academy (VWA) in Morristown, join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Cecile Pagliarulo to discuss how faith can influence our choice in friends. The students, a mix of sophomores and seniors from VWA, served by the Religious Teachers Filippini, also discuss the recent high school synod listening session held last month with our diocesan high schools. Geraghty shares her experiences in mission work and serving the Church.
In two weeks, Father Marc Mancini, diocesan judicial vicar and pastor of St. James the Marches Parish in Totowa, will talk about the annulment process. We invite our viewers and listeners to send in questions: