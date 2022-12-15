BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
For the past six weeks, I have been thinking about sharing my experience with “The Bible in a Year.” From late October through November, when I was driving through the different parts of our diocese, I was struck by the beauty of the “fall colors.” Even after a summer that was very dry, the leaves on the trees changed colors, as they do each year, and we are able to see some spectacular versions of the “Beauty of Creation.” I recall an experience when I first arrived in the diocese and Father Stephen Prisk was serving as the bishop’s secretary and Master of Ceremonies. For my first year in the diocese, Father Prisk did most of the driving when I visited parishes. I remember him saying, at some point early on, as we headed out to visit a parish, “You’re going to spend a lot of time on Route 80.”
Now, as I have been in the diocese for almost two and a half years, I have come to appreciate that Father Stephen’s prediction was very accurate. For the past year and a half, I have been doing most of my own driving. Father Stephen continues to serve as our vice-chancellor and helps me with many things, but since July of 2021, he also serves as the pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock.
Spending much time in the car by oneself presents several options — it is certainly an opportunity to make and receive phone calls (Thank God for Bluetooth and “hands-free” use of the phone).
I used to listen to a lot of music and sports radio (WFAN), but many years ago, I became a fan of audiobooks and enjoy listening to books while I drive. As I have shared in this space before, in the past few years, I have also become a fan of podcasts, such as Bishop Barron’s Word on Fire — Thanks to all the readers who responded to my request for feedback two weeks ago! Today, I would like to recommend one additional podcast: The Bible in a Year, from Ascension Press with Father Mike Schmitz. You can find more information here.
For those who may not be interested in a podcast, you can also get information about The Bible in a Year, the “Great Adventure Bible,” and a reading plan to read the whole Bible over the course of 365 days by Googling: “Bible in a Year Ascension.”
Sometime in March or April, I heard that a podcast called The Bible in a Year had become the #1 Podcast in the United States. Eventually, I decided to find out more — and (easily) found the podcast on “Apple Podcasts” (on my iPhone). I don’t recall what led me to begin listening to the podcast on May 5. Still, I decided that I would try to listen to two episodes each day so that I could catch up and finish listening to the whole Bible by Dec. 31. I am happy to share that, as I write these words on Dec. 10, I have caught up and this morning, listened to day 344. That means I have 21 days to go. The reason that I am sharing all of this with you is that this podcast has helped me, not only to draw closer to God’s Word, but also to pray with God’s Word.
As I have spent a reasonable amount of time, not only on Route 80 but also on Routes 3, 4, 15, 23, 46 — and one of my favorites, Route 287, I have seen the seasons change from late Spring to Summer, Fall, and now Winter. The Bible in a Year has allowed me to spend 20 or 25 minutes each day listening to God’s Word. In addition to three (relatively short) Scripture passages each day, there is also a wonderful spiritual reflection on those passages offered by Father Mike Schmitz.
I would guess that if you know anyone who has listened to The Bible in a Year, they will tell you what a blessing it is to listen to Father Mike’s reflections and how he shares his personal faith and his priesthood.
I decided to share this with you in mid-December with the hope that some may choose to consider trying The Bible in a Year (through the podcast or the reading plan) as we approach a new calendar year. You don’t have to wait until Jan. 1 to start. As I learned on May 5, sometimes the best way to begin is simply to begin, and the best time to start is today.
We all experience the “seasons of the year” in different ways. I have come to appreciate being able to see those slight and dramatic changes of seasons, day by day, on Route 80 and the other roads and streets that crisscross Passaic, Morris, and Sussex Counties. I have been able to appreciate the Beauty of God’s creation and the “gift” of each day even more deeply because a podcast, The Bible in a Year, has helped me to listen, reflect, and pray with the living Word of God.